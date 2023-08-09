 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Cheese Curds: Jonathan Owens is a cool story and potential starting safety

Jonathan Owens and his famous spouse are providing a nifty off-field storyline

By Jon Meerdink
Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There will always be off-field storylines, but the off-field storylines concerning the Green Bay Packers have been particularly exhausting over the past few years. No matter whose side of the Rodgers vs. Packers contest you supported, the sheer amount of time fans had to spend thinking about that particular narrative was just all kinds of tiring.

But that chapter has closed, and in the new era of Packers football we find ourselves, there are new storys to find both on and off the field.

One such story comes via new Packers safety Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles, his immensely famous wife. It’s the purest form of human interest story: hey, look at the athlete married to another athlete! Isn’t that neat?

Whether it is or isn’t is up to you, but it’s just nice to have a different brand of story crossing the wires.

Simone Biles and Packers safety Jonathan Owens support each other from afar | ESPN

Owens, who’s pushing for a starting job in Green Bay, is supporting his wife as she returns to competition after a two-year break.

Five Takeaways From Packers’ Unofficial Depth Chart | Sports Illustrated

Your mileage on depth chart takes may vary, but here are a few.

Flashes turning to consistency for Packers interior DL Devonte Wyatt | Packers Wire

Devonte Wyatt sure seems to be showing signs of something resembling a second-year leap.

Packers rookie Sean Clifford returning to hometown Cincinnati hoping to secure backup quarterback job | Packers News

Sean Clifford is a native of the Cincinnati area and will get the chance to make his preseason debut where he grew up.

The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger | Associated Press

Puns and discounted burgers! What’s not to like?

