Friday Cheese Curds: Packers honor Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton

Amid the post-training camp pause, the Packers spent a portion of this week honoring a pair of greats, inducting Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton into the team’s hall of fame.

Nelson and Sitton need no introduction, which makes them obvious candidates for induction. Nelson’s career highlight reel and statistics make him a shoo-in, and Sitton was great enough as a lineman — and outspoken enough elsewhere — that even casual fans had an appreciation of what he could do on the field.

The Packers hall of fame remains one of the crown jewels of the franchise, and it’s great to see two more well-deserving players get the final honors of their careers.

I’ll always wonder what the end of Nelson’s career could have looked like if not for his torn ACL, but at least he made good on his comeback attempt.

The consummate lineman, Sitton was one of Ted Thompson’s great draft picks, seamlessly transitioning from college tackle to pro guard.

UDFAs are having a moment in Green Bay. On top of Emauel Wilson, Malik Heath, and Brenton Cox, the Packers also nabbed Ben Sims on waivers from the Vikings.

Speaking of Sims, he offers some intriguing tools in the Packers’ TE room.

At least the Packers aren’t dealing with a star player holding out as they start the season!

All the more reason for some party in the back.