The Packers continue to work out cornerbacks

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers worked out four defenders — including two cornerbacks — as they brought in their first round of visitors since cutdowns. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, this trend continued on Friday, when the team again brought in two more cornerbacks — Kalon Barnes and Chris Steele — for workouts.

Chris Steele is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.55 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 491 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Z29WhLixLT #RAS https://t.co/DRnCJyOd3m pic.twitter.com/IVXmalbXXL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Steele, like Thursday visitor James Campbell, is a former Seattle Seahawk who was waived during cutdowns. The Pittsburgh product signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad late in 2022, leading to a reserve/futures deal with the team that kept him on the offseason roster through training camp. Previously, he had been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

After playing for St. John Bosco, a nationally-ranked power in prep football, Steele actually originally attended the University of Florida in the spring before his freshman season prior to transferring to USC with immediate eligibility. Over three seasons, Steele managed to start 23 games for the Trojans, recording 96 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Kalon Barnes was drafted with pick 242 of round 7 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.31 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 740 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/KAFBRjD33x #RAS #Panthers pic.twitter.com/zIRcNgrHGx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Barnes is another member of the 2022 draft class. He was picked in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers after running a 4.23-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. At the time, it was the fastest 40 time ever electronically measured at the combine. In high school in Texas, his speed translated to sprints, where he was named the state champion in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

At Baylor, Barnes first played wide receiver before switching to the defensive side of the ball. Ultimately, he was waived by Carolina during final cuts last season and ended up signing with the Miami Dolphins’ and later Minnesota Vikings’ practice squads. Barnes most recently spent the preseason with the Vikings, where he was waived during cutdowns.

For whatever reason, the Packers continue to turn over stones at the cornerback position. At the moment, the team rosters just four players at the position on the active roster: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Green Bay already has three cornerbacks on its practice squad, though, in Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas and converted-safety-turned-slot Innis Gaines.

In other workout news, receiver Cody Chrest — who was in training camp in Green Bay this summer — got a workout with the New England Patriots today. If Chrest is signed, he’ll become the third former Packer to join a new team over the last week. The first two were cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, and inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.