Packers vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week 1 Sunday has finally arrived! With it comes the first game of the 2023 regular season for the Green Bay Packers, who will be facing their oldest rivals, the Chicago Bears, to open up the campaign.

It’s not the first start for quarterback Jordan Love, but it’s his first season-opener as the starting quarterback, so speculation and intrigue are running high for him and the team. Adding to that intrigue is the fact that the Bears have their own young, exciting quarterback in Justin Fields, though he has primarily been making big plays with his legs rather than his arm so far in his NFL career.

Today’s game will be broadcast across most of the United States, with only the West Coast having to resort to NFL Sunday Ticket to get the game. But if you are not in that part of the country, tune in to your local FOX affiliate and you’ll see Love’s first week one start.

Here are your details for how to tune in.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

WHERE?

Soldier Field

Chicago, Illinois

WHEN?

Sunday, September 10, 2023

3:25 pm Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

TV Broadcast Map (Packers v. Bears in red)

Online Streaming

NFL Sunday Ticket (out-of-market)

NFL+ (in-market)

FOX Sports app (in-market)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Sirius/XM 133/383

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point Spread: Bears favored by 1.5 points

Over/under total: 41.5

2022 Games

Week 2: @Packers 27, Bears 10

Week 13: Packers 28, @Bears 19

All-Time Head to Head Record

Regular Season: Packers lead 104-94-6

Postseason: Tied 1-1