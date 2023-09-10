 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread: Divisional rivalries abound

Join us for all of today’s early games before the Packers kick off.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Week one in the NFL always seems to deliver some surprises. Teams are just starting to develop their identities and there is little film available on what offenses plan to do, which usually leads to some craziness to start the season.

Today, NFL fans have finally made it through the long spring and summer without football to the first Sunday of the regular season, and with it we find a handful of fun rivalries, some historic and others more intriguing and new. But rivalries dominate the schedule this week all the same.

In the early slate of games, we have the battle for Ohio starting off the season as the Bengals travel up I-71 to visit the Browns. An NFC South division rivalry also kicks off early with the Panthers playing the Falcons.

Then in the late afternoon, the NFL’s oldest rivalry takes center stage, with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears squaring off. We’ll have full coverage of that game here at Acme Packing Company, so stay tuned all afternoon.

Then to finish it all up, the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, continuing the rivalry theme. It’s a fun way to kick off the football season, and it should be an entertaining opening Sunday. Join us here for all the games and enjoy!

NFL Week 1 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 12:00 PM CBS
Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM CBS
Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12:00 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 12:00 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders FedEx Field Landover, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM FOX
Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 3:25 PM FOX
Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:25 PM FOX
Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 3:25 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:25 PM CBS
Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:25 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys New York Giants MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 7:20 PM NBC

