NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread: Divisional rivalries abound

Week one in the NFL always seems to deliver some surprises. Teams are just starting to develop their identities and there is little film available on what offenses plan to do, which usually leads to some craziness to start the season.

Today, NFL fans have finally made it through the long spring and summer without football to the first Sunday of the regular season, and with it we find a handful of fun rivalries, some historic and others more intriguing and new. But rivalries dominate the schedule this week all the same.

In the early slate of games, we have the battle for Ohio starting off the season as the Bengals travel up I-71 to visit the Browns. An NFC South division rivalry also kicks off early with the Panthers playing the Falcons.

Then in the late afternoon, the NFL's oldest rivalry takes center stage, with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears squaring off.

Then to finish it all up, the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, continuing the rivalry theme. It’s a fun way to kick off the football season, and it should be an entertaining opening Sunday. Join us here for all the games and enjoy!