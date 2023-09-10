Packers prop bets vs. Bears: It’s Heath time

After taking a look at DraftKings’ player props, I found two bets I feel pretty good about in this Packers-Bears season-opening matchup. If you were wondering how to take advantage of the recent news that Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is going to be on a pitch count, here’s how I’d go about it.

Bet 1: Malik Heath anytime touchdown +500

I fully believe that Malik Heath will end up getting a starter’s share of snaps in Week 1, despite being an undrafted rookie. When Doubs missed the preseason finale, it was Heath who filled in as the injury-replacement starter at outside receiver. With Christian Watson (hamstring) out and Doubs limited, there should be plenty of opportunity for Heath.

Paying out five-to-one if this bet hits, a Heath anytime touchdown seems to have some value. For perspective, Chicago’s third-string running back Roschon Johnson is listed at +600 in the same category. Heath actually has a better payout for a touchdown than either Doubs on a pitch count (+390) or fellow injury replacement option receiver Samori Toure (+425).

Bet 2: Jordan Love over 13.5 rushing yards -130

Do not forget that Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach during Robert Griffin III’s rookie season in Washington. This is a head coach who knows the value of using a young quarterback’s legs, and it’s not surprising that all three quarterbacks in Green Bay right now can run.

After the Packers closed practice to fans, reports surfaced that the team was running several option plays — including triple option looks. LaFleur hasn’t been shy to call zone read plays for Love or the other quarterbacks in the preseason, but I think there’s a real chance that the quarterback run game expands now that games actually count for something.

