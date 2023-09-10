Packers vs. Bears inactives: WR Romeo Doubs will play in Chicago

On Sunday morning, reports claimed that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) would be active for the season opener against the Chicago Bears, but that he would be on a pitch count in the game. The Packers have now officially released their inactives list for the game, which did not feature Doubs — meaning that he will play against the Bears today.
The only player who will miss action due to injury is fellow receiver Christian Watson, who is also battling a hamstring injury like Doubs. Beyond Watson, the team’s inactives were comprised of six health scratches.
Full Inactives
- RB Emanuel Wilson
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
- T Caleb Jones
- G Sean Rhyan
- OLB Brenton Cox Jr.
- SAF Anthony Johnson Jr.
- SAF Zayne Anderson
Taking into account of the inactives and the two practice squad call-ups that the Packers made this weekend, here is who Green Bay will have available for action today:
- QB: Jordan Love and Sean Clifford
- RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor
- WR: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks and Samori Toure
- TE/FB: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara and Ben Sims
- OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman and Royce Newman
- DL: Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks
- OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins
- ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson
- CB: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Innis Gaines
- SAF: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt
- K: Anders Carlson
- P: Daniel Whelan
- LS: Matt Orzech
The following players will be out for the Bears, all of which are healthy scratches:
- QB Tyson Bagent
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DL Khalid Kareem
- DB Quindell Johnson
Loading comments...