Packers vs. Bears, Week 1 Game Thread

It’s finally time to officially open up the Jordan Love era. The Green Bay Packers open up the 2023 regular season today by facing their oldest rivals, the Chicago Bears, in a game at Soldier Field. This contest will be Love’s second start as an NFL quarterback and his first as the preferred starting QB following Aaron Rodgers’ departure this offseason.

Love will be without the services of the Packers’ top wide receiver, however. Christian Watson was ruled out for this game on Friday’s injury report, but Romeo Doubs is set to suit up, even if he is on a pitch count. Doubs, rookie Jayden Reed, and some combination of Samori Toure and Malik Heath will likely be the team’s primary wide receivers in today’s contest.

Both teams will look to keep pace with the Detroit lions in the division by winning today, as the Lions upset the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Join us in the comments to discuss for the game, follow along with our list of Packers media members below, and keep an eye out for our usual halftime Spaces as well on Twitter/X as we break down the first 30 minutes!