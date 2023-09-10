Week 1 Packers Winners and Losers vs. Bears

After much trash talk from both sides the entire offseason, the Packers came away from Week 1 with a huge away win against rival Chicago Bears. Let’s examine the Packers’ winners and losers of this week’s game.

Winner: Aaron Jones

Pretty self-explanatory. Today was the Aaron Jones show. Leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards, Jones also brought in two scores, and that was after being completely misused in the first half. The recipe for success seems like it always includes Aaron Jones, and why the team refuses to cook with him regularly is beyond me.

Loser: AJ Dillon

AJ Dillon is not starting off his contract year on a great note. Accumulating 19 yards on 13 carries, with 7 of those yards coming on one carry, he kept the run game mostly unproductive until the Packers came to their senses and brought Jones back into the mix. For a team who torched the Bears last season with the run game, you’d think the Packers would use that same formula today right off the bat. Unfortunately, Dillon was thrown into plays that looked like they were designed for Jones, and couldn’t make the most of those opportunities.

Winner: Romeo Doubs

Christian who? With the Packers’ WR1 ruled out earlier this week with a hamstring injury, many were skeptical of how productive the passing game could be. Romeo Doubs kept us from missing Watson too much, finishing the game with just 26 yards, but two big touchdowns, one of which was the first score of the Love era in Green Bay.

Loser: Jordan Love’s Mom

We hoped that when Jordan Love made his debut as the Packers’ permanent starter, his family would be provided with better seats than they had in 2021 in Kansas City, when they were up in the clouds. She was sadly surrounded by Bears fans and seated far too high during Sunday’s game. For the love of all that is holy, someone get Anna Love some box seats so she can sit in comfort like the royalty she is.

Winner: The 2022 First-Round Picks

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt made their mark today in a big way, coming away with two turnovers in the form of an interception and a forced fumble, respectively. Walker said previously that he would begin meditating regularly before games, and it seems like he’s been in a great mindset since his emotional outbursts last season. Wyatt in particular had a great game, with 1.5 sacks and 3 total tackles.

Who stuck out to you during Week 1 in Chicago?