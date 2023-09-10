The Repack: Bears owned 38-20

If you want to participate in some good, old-fashioned schadenfreude, tune into this episode. Acme Packing Company’s own Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda break down what happened on the field on Sunday in the Green Bay Packers’ win against the Chicago Bears, while also dropping in some reactions from Bears fans.

To say the least, this is not how Chicago fans expected this one to play out. Without his top receiver, new starting quarterback Jordan Love had a 120-plus-point passer rating against the Bears in the season opener, all while Justin Fields struggled mightily to move the ball through the air.

Our duo will take you through the good, bad and ugly of the Packers’ first win of the season, as well as injury updates on players who were pulled out of action.

Timestamps

0:40: Same old Bears

3:00: Injury updates

9:10: Offensive vibe checks

25:45: Defensive vibe checks

45:20 Special teams vibe checks

