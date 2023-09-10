Week 2 NFL Odds: The Packers open up as favorites at the Falcons

According to DraftKings, the Green Bay Packers are set to be one-point favorites on the road next week when they face the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers are coming off a 38-20 victory against Chicago, while the Falcons beat Carolina 24-10 at home.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a solid game against Chicago in the season opener, throwing for over 240 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder struggled to get anything going, finishing his first game of the 2023 season with just 91 net passing yards on 22 dropbacks. Most of that yardage, too, came in the fourth quarter. With 7:09 in the fourth quarter, Ridder only had 46 net passing yards. Entering the fourth quarter, he only had 29.

Based on Next Gen Stats’ charting, Ridder only completed one pass of 12 air yards or more in Week 1 and only attempted two such throws. To say the least, the Packers’ defense should expect a lot of handoffs and throws near the line of scrimmage in this matchup.

Key injury questions for the Packers moving forward are as follows: