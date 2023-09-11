This was supposed to be the year, the week, the game, when the Chicago Bears’ fortunes against the Green Bay Packers were going to change. That was the narrative all offseason from Bears fans, who celebrated Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay with great fervor.

But alas — it seems that Rodgers has handed the deed to the Bears’ organization over to Jordan Love.

The Packers dismantled the Bears 38-20 on Sunday afternoon in a game that probably was not as close as the final score suggests. Once Green Bay got its offense in gear — starting with a last-second field goal to close the first half and a quick touchdown drive to start the second — it was all over, with only one small blip in the demolition resulting from a series of personal foul penalties.

The defense harried Justin Fields constantly in this game, while Jordan Love had an impressively efficient passing performance, one that hearkened back to some of his predecessor’s games against this opponent.

Let’s look back at Sunday’s win and how it happened.

Jordan Love continues Packers' winning ways vs. Bears - ESPN

Ownership of the Bears has apparently transferred from Aaron Rodgers to Love, as the Packers' new starting QB posted 245 passing yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's blowout win on Sunday.

Rapid reaction: ‘Big-time belief’ in Jordan Love gets immediate validation | Packers.com

That win came in large part because of Love's play, particularly on third downs, as he delivered upon the faith the organization showed in him over the last few years.

Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, young defenders impress as Packers coast to big win - The Athletic ($)

While Love kept the chains moving, Jones was responsible for multiple big plays and proved to be the spark plug that ignited the offense early in the second half.

Packers Star Aaron Jones Dodges Bears and Perhaps a Hamstring Injury - Sports Illustrated

Jones did seem to tweak a hamstring on his final play of the game -- a 35-yard touchdown reception -- but he said he could have returned to the game if conditions required it.

Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ Week 1 win over Bears | Packers Wire

It wasn't all good, but it was mostly good, with only a handful of issues popping up in the bad and ugly categories.

Florida man arrested after trying to cross Atlantic Ocean in giant hamster wheel | WFLA.com

Apparently this is the second time he has tried to do this in the same contraption, only this time it resulted in a three-day negotiation with the Coast Guard.