Monday Night Football, Week 1: Picks and game details for Bills vs. Jets

Of course Aaron Rodgers’ first game on a team other than the Green Bay Packers would get a national broadcast. Rodgers will take the field this evening on Monday Night Football as a member of the New York Jets, playing in his new home stadium against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

The storylines for the opening Monday night game of the season are clear, and the expectations for Rodgers — at least in the Big Apple and surrounding areas — are massive. The Jets had an excellent defense last season and were able to claim both rookie of the year awards with cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, while quarterback play routinely let them down.

Enter Rodgers in his debut tonight, a day after he surely saw his former protégé, Jordan Love, dismantle the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Love’s performance seemed reminiscent of how Rodgers used to do the same to the Bears while wearing a Packers uniform, but now he’s in a different shade of green and facing intra-division rivals while in a different conference.

Tune in for tonight’s game and check out APC’s picks and predictions below!

WHO?

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

WHERE?

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

WHEN?

Monday, September 11, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Streaming: ESPN app, NFL+

APC Game Picks

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook