Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes X-rays for an ankle injury

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken in for x-rays after a first-quarter sack led to the former Packer being carted off the field. Garafolo also noted that after his x-ray, Rodgers was seen walking to the locker room with a walking boot around his injured foot. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

Rodgers’ health is of particular interest to the Green Bay Packers, as their draft compensation is impacted by how many snaps Rodgers plays this season. According to the agreement made between the Packers and Jets, the Packers will receive the Jets’ second-round pick if Rodgers doesn’t play at least 65 percent of New York’s overall offensive snaps. If Rodgers plays 65 percent or more of New York’s offensive snaps this season, the Packers will be awarded a first-round pick.

At the moment, the Jets are calling Rodgers’ return to action against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football “questionable,” but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has called Rodgers being in a walking boot “an indication his night is over.”

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Update: The Jets have officially ruled Rodgers out of the game, but have announced that Rodgers’ X-rays are negative. This means that whatever his ankle injury is doesn’t involve his bones. Further tests will need to be performed to nail down what type of ligament injury Rodgers sustained.