Report: Packers work out 4 players on Monday

Green Bay is bringing in Michael Jordan after a big win against Chicago.

By Justis Mosqueda
NFL: DEC 15 Patriots at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers worked out four players on Monday, following their season-opening win against the Chicago Bears. Out of those four players, three of them are offensive linemen, which might give you an indication of where the team is looking to improve. No offensive line injuries were reported during the Bears game, but the Packers currently only roster a single offensive lineman on the team’s 17-man practice squad: tackle Kadeem Telfort.

Jake Guidone is a guard prospect who originally began his college career at Dartmouth, where he was twice named All-Ivy League, before transferring to UConn. This spring, Guidone signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens before being released at cutdowns.

Michael Jordan — not that Michael Jordan — was actually Ohio State’s starting center before current Packer Josh Myers. Jordan was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and has played 55 games for the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He has mostly played guard at the NFL level and was released by the Panthers at cutdowns.

Brent Laing is an undersized tackle who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets this spring out of Division II’s Minnesota-Duluth. He was also released at cutdowns. Last week, Laing was worked out by the Indianapolis Colts.

Rejzohn Wright might be the most popular name on this list. Wright was a star on Netflix’s Last Chance U, which showed a younger Rejzohn during his junior college days. Like his brother Nahshon Wright — a former third-round pick and current Dallas Cowboys — Wright transferred to Oregon State from Laney College. Wright was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent and was waived by the team at cutdowns.

