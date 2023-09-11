Report: Packers work out 4 players on Monday

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers worked out four players on Monday, following their season-opening win against the Chicago Bears. Out of those four players, three of them are offensive linemen, which might give you an indication of where the team is looking to improve. No offensive line injuries were reported during the Bears game, but the Packers currently only roster a single offensive lineman on the team’s 17-man practice squad: tackle Kadeem Telfort.

Jake Guidone is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 156 out of 1423 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/9lilguBCko #Ravens pic.twitter.com/Z853nQPC5L — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Jake Guidone is a guard prospect who originally began his college career at Dartmouth, where he was twice named All-Ivy League, before transferring to UConn. This spring, Guidone signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens before being released at cutdowns.

With pick 136 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Bengals selected Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State.



He posted a good #RAS with good size, okay speed, elite explosiveness, good agility at the OG position.#Bengals pic.twitter.com/qpHq8oE5gq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 14, 2019

Michael Jordan — not that Michael Jordan — was actually Ohio State’s starting center before current Packer Josh Myers. Jordan was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and has played 55 games for the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He has mostly played guard at the NFL level and was released by the Panthers at cutdowns.

Brent Laing is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 5.94 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 527 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/k1xIjrY1kC #Jets pic.twitter.com/yv9MnA4Y51 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Brent Laing is an undersized tackle who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets this spring out of Division II’s Minnesota-Duluth. He was also released at cutdowns. Last week, Laing was worked out by the Indianapolis Colts.

Rejzohn Wright is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. #Panthers https://t.co/QGyNyaCVlB pic.twitter.com/ACqiVXaicB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Rejzohn Wright might be the most popular name on this list. Wright was a star on Netflix’s Last Chance U, which showed a younger Rejzohn during his junior college days. Like his brother Nahshon Wright — a former third-round pick and current Dallas Cowboys — Wright transferred to Oregon State from Laney College. Wright was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent and was waived by the team at cutdowns.