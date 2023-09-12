Tuesday Cheese Curds: Kenny Clark brings a special guest for Week 1 win

The Packers’ opening week win over the Bears was great for obvious reasons. It’s always awesome to beat the Bears, especially in Chicago. But there were plenty of narrative reasons to love the win, too: Jordan Love shook off a lot of doubters to put together a solid Week 1 performance.
Kenny Clark’s off-field story for this week might trump them all. After nearly 20 years behind bars, Clark’s father was out of prison and able to watch his son beat up on the Bears in person.
I know the “bigger than football” trope can be overdone, but some things really are bigger and more important than the game we all spend too much time on. Here’s hoping the elder Clark gets to spend a lot more time in the stands this season.
Packers’ Kenny Clark got the thrill of a lifetime when he was able to play in front of his father for the first time in 19 years | Packers News ($)
Kenny Clark’s father has been in prison since 2004 and last saw his son play sports as an eight-year-old.
Packers defensive front goes heavy with stunts to wreak havoc on Bears OL | Packers Wire
Clark and the rest of the defensive line used stunts aplenty to mess with the Bears.
Pass protection keyed Packers’ third-down efficiency | Packers.com
Jordan Love was great on third downs, but some solid help from his offensive line made it a lot easier to play his best.
Same old Bears? Red flags in loss to Packers deflated offseason optimism | ESPN
Care for some Tuesday schadenfreude? Here you go.
Aaron Rodgers injury highlights unfortunate reality of Jets’ risky offseason trade for elder QB | CBS Sports
Four plays into the Aaron Rodgers era, things all came crashing down in New York.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme? | Associated Press
How spicy is too spicy for those spicy food challenges?
Loading comments...