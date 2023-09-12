Tuesday Cheese Curds: Kenny Clark brings a special guest for Week 1 win

The Packers’ opening week win over the Bears was great for obvious reasons. It’s always awesome to beat the Bears, especially in Chicago. But there were plenty of narrative reasons to love the win, too: Jordan Love shook off a lot of doubters to put together a solid Week 1 performance.

Kenny Clark’s off-field story for this week might trump them all. After nearly 20 years behind bars, Clark’s father was out of prison and able to watch his son beat up on the Bears in person.

I know the “bigger than football” trope can be overdone, but some things really are bigger and more important than the game we all spend too much time on. Here’s hoping the elder Clark gets to spend a lot more time in the stands this season.

Kenny Clark’s father has been in prison since 2004 and last saw his son play sports as an eight-year-old.

Clark and the rest of the defensive line used stunts aplenty to mess with the Bears.

Jordan Love was great on third downs, but some solid help from his offensive line made it a lot easier to play his best.

