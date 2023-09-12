Aaron Rodgers’ injury confirmed to be a full Achilles tear

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Aaron Rodgers’ injury has been confirmed: It’s a complete tear of his Achilles tendon, which will end the New York Jets quarterback’s season after just four snaps.

Jets fans were stunned on Monday night when Rodgers went down on just his second regular season dropback in a New York uniform. Almost as soon as he was injured, videos of Rodgers’ calf “reverberating” spread like wildfire, as concerns grew that the four-time NFL MVP might have injured his Achilles.

When tests came back negative on the X-ray last night, ruling out any bone breaks for Rodgers, the Jets announced that Rodgers would take an MRI on Tuesday — which has now confirmed that the quarterback will be shut down for the season. With Rodgers turning 40 in December, his long-term future in football is uncertain. Clearly, no star quarterback ever wants to end his career with an injury four plays into his second stop, but recovering from a major injury like this at Rodgers’ age will certainly be a hurdle.

This injury will impact the Green Bay Packers moving forward, too. As part of the conditions of the Rodgers trade, the Jets were to send Green Bay a 2024 second-round pick that could graduate to a first-round pick if Rodgers played at least 65 percent of New York’s overall offense snaps. Now, Rodgers clearly won’t hit that mark, which means that the Packers will have to settle for the second-round pick.