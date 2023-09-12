The Packers sign a Michael Jordan

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan to the practice squad. Previously, the team only had one offensive lineman (Kadeem Telfort) on their 17-man practice squad. The corresponding roster move to allow for Jordan’s signing was the release of Austin Allen.

Myers is a hybrid center/guard who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. At Ohio State, Jordan was actually the starting center before Josh Myers — the Packers’ current starting center. After two years with the Bengals, he was waived at cutdowns in 2021 and was picked up by the Carolina Panthers — whom he played for in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Recently, he was waived by the Panthers at cutdowns.

Over his NFL career, Jordan has played in 55 games and started 29 of them. While he only played 53 snaps last regular season, he has previously started in 29 of 38 games over the first three years of his NFL career — recording 2,080 offensive snaps over that timespan.

Jordan should be able to add some interior line depth to the Packers. It’s been a position of few bodies on the roster, as the team only had five players listed as guards and/or centers on the overall 70-man roster.

Allen was the fourth tight end/fullback on the team following Tyler Davis’ season-ending ACL tear this summer, but he has since been passed on the depth chart by waiver claim Ben Sims. Sims not only made the Packers’ 53-man roster, but he was also active for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend and actually got on the field on the offensive side of the ball.

Jordan was one of four players to work out for the Packers on Monday, three of which were offensive linemen.