Packers Reacts Survey Week 2

Question 1: How would you grade Jordan Love’s performance vs. the Bears?

Statistically, Jordan Love played well enough that he currently leads the entire NFL in passer rating. Still, there was some meat left on the bone through the air last Sunday, despite the offense putting up some good production in the passing game. Overall, how would you grade his effort?

Question 2: How do you feel about the Packers-Bears result?

Here’s the debate: Did the Packers win or did the Bears lose last week’s game? That seems to be the narrative that is being pushed by the national talking heads, as well as Bears fans. I understand the “Bears lost the game” point, as Chicago looked unprepared for Week 1 and still doesn’t appear to have a passing game, but I’d like to give the Packers a little more credit than that. Green Bay dominated on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on Sunday, and that should be noted.

Question 3: Should AJ Dillon be tested by another back for the RB2 spot?

Despite having eight fewer carries than AJ Dillon, reserve running back Patrick Taylor finished with more rushing yards than Dillon in Chicago. Aaron Jones, who had four fewer carries than Dillon, finished with more than twice the amount of yards that Dillon recorded in the game.

Is it time to push Dillon out of the RB2 spot? Would try to displace him with Emanuel Wilson, Taylor or both reserve backs?