Wednesday Cheese Curds: Jordan Love gets plenty of help in Week 1

Having a solid support system in place is a key part of transitioning to a new quarterback, and the Packers certainly seem to have built that for Jordan Love. A solid offensive line alone goes a long way, and veteran back Aaron Jones was the perfect sidekick in Week 1 — if not the outright star of the show.

And that’s a great place for everyone to be at this point. Love doesn’t need to carry the Packers; it’s not clear if he could at this point. But he appears to be able to do the things necessary to make the offense work, which, when things work as well as they did on Sunday, is more than enough.

Finding the balance between giving Love the support he needs and letting him thrive on his own is a good challenge to have, and as Love continues to grow, his relationship with his teammates will only become more mutually beneficial.

Aaron Jones seems ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help the Packers succeed.

Aaron Jones wasn’t the only veteran to step up in Week 1.

It’s still early, but the Packers’ youth movement is bearing fruit.

After all the Packers accomplished in Week 1, it’s easy to forget they could still improve. Getting Christian Watson back on the field would be a big help in that regard.

