Packers Injury Update: Quay Walker is in the concussion protocol

In his post-practice presser on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave some key updates on injuries that occurred on Sunday. According to LaFleur, the non-participants in practice today were running back Aaron Jones, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and inside linebacker Quay Walker, and the limited participants in practice were receiver Romeo Doubs, left guard Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

Bakhtiari and Watson not being available for practice today shouldn’t be a surprise. Bakhtiari has been held out of practice for most of 2023 already, as he tries to limit the wear and tear on his knee that has allowed him to play just 13 games since his ACL tear in 2020. Watson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of practice all of last week and eventually the season opener.

Jones was pulled out of action on Sunday for a hamstring injury, which the running back called a “hamstring bite” but not a “pull.” LaFleur stated that they’re going to give Jones the entire week to rest out his hamstring before declaring whether or not he’ll play against the Atlanta Falcons. If Jones can’t go, the expected injury replacement is AJ Dillon, who has split the backfield with Jones for the last three seasons.

LaFleur also said that Walker is officially in the concussion protocol. Walker was checked for concussion symptoms after he returned an interception for a touchdown against Chicago and took a big hit to the head at the goal line. Until the presser, the Packers hadn’t officially confirmed that he was in the protocol. While it’s not impossible for a player to clear concussion protocol in just a week, it is unlikely. At this point, you should assume that Isaiah McDuffie will start in place of Walker at inside linebacker against the Falcons.

Doubs and Gary being limited was expected. Both players were on pitch counts against the Bears last week, with Gary essentially only playing third downs. The new “limited” injury was to Elgton Jenkins, who was on the field for all the offense’s snaps in Chicago until the starters were pulled.