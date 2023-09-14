Thursday Night Football, Week 2: Picks and game details for Vikings-Eagles

While the first game of the year technically takes place on a Thursday evening, the opening game of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule effectively comes in week two. In 2023, Amazon Prime holds the rights to the Thursday games for the second straight season, and this year’s slate starts off with a bang between two teams that won double-digit games last year.

The Philadelphia Eagles represented the NFC in the Super Bowl a year ago after earning the conference’s top seed with a 14-3 record. Tonight, they will face the Minnesota Vikings, who start this season 0-1 with a loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 13-4 campaign a year ago. Minnesota bowed out of the playoffs early, however, after falling to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

The two teams met in week two last year as well, also in Philadelphia. In that game, which took place on Monday Night Football instead, the Eagles triumphed 24-7 behind a pair of Jalen Hurts touchdown runs. Will history repeat itself? Tune in to find out.

WHO?

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

WHERE?

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WHEN?

Thursday, September 14, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Radio Broadcast: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM 88

APC PICKS

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook