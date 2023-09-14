UnPack Pod: Look out, NFC North, the Green Bay Packers might be competent!

Top-tier pass blocking, surprisingly mature quarterbacking, a few explosive plays, and an aggressive defense — to say the 2023 Green Bay Packers started the season better than expected would be an understatement.

Of course, there is the “Bears still suck” of it all, so let’s not get out in front of our skis. Nonetheless, a 38-20 dismantling of the unjustifiably cocky Chicago Bears was a sweet way to begin this year’s campaign.

On the first regular season edition of the UnPack pod, the guys are back with a potpourri of poetry and Packers talk. Let’s dive in!

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow the UnPack pod on Twitter @theUnPackPod.