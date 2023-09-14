Packers Injury Update: Aaron Jones still out of practice with hamstring

Everyone wants to know if Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) is going to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. One week after turning 11 touches into 125 yards, Jones’ availability is a real question — as he’s now missed back-to-back practices this week.

Jones dropped out of action against the Chicago Bears last Sunday after he injured his hamstring during his 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown. After the game, Jones said that the injury was a “bite,” not a “pull,” to his hamstring. Still, the fact that Jones hasn’t been seen on the field since isn’t great.

Earlier this week. head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the team was going to give Jones all three practices this week before the squad declared whether or not he was going to be able to play against Atlanta. Today, LaFleur noted that it’s “a good sign” that Jones — who was a non-participant on Thursday — was able to get some work in pre-practice with a helmet on, generally a sign that a Packers player is going to return to the field in the near future.

Along with Jones, receiver Christian Watson and left tackle David Bakhtiari were non-participants in practice today. Watson’s hamstring injury has cost him the last two weeks of practice and also the season opener. Bakhtiari’s absence is being called veteran rest, as the team attempts to limit the wear and tear on his surgically repaired knee.

The only change in participation from Wednesday to Thursday is that inside linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) went from a non-participant to a limited participant. LaFleur said in his post-practice presser that Walker is still in concussion protocol, but the fact that Walker is already allowed to be back on the field gives him a chance to play against Atlanta this weekend.