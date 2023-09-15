Intercepted: Previewing Packers-Falcons with Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald, an Atlanta Falcons fan, stopped by Acme Packing Company this week to help break down the upcoming Green Bay Packers opponent in Week 2. Both teams are 1-0 heading into the matchup, but there are some questions about just how much you can trust either team’s Week 1 performance — due to the level of competition.

The Chicago Bears didn’t give the Packers many problems last week, but Atlanta’s run game should test the spine of Green Bay’s defense early and often. The weak link on that side of the ball appears to be starting safety Rudy Ford, which might only be further exposed if inside linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) can’t suit up for the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the questions for the Packers are all injury-related. Will they have running back Aaron Jones? Will they have receiver Christian Watson? If they don’t, do they have enough speed on the field to win this game?

McDonald and APC’s own Justis Mosqueda try to answer these questions and more in this week’s episode of Intercepted, our preview podcast.

Timestamps

0:00: Breaking down the Falcons offense

13:20: Breaking down the Packers defense

17:45: Breaking down the Falcons defense

23:30: Breaking down the Packers offense

30:45: How we experienced the Aaron Rodgers injury

41:00: Hot takes from Week 1

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.