Packers injury update: 4 starters listed as questionable vs Falcons

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Friday that four of his starters would be listed as questionable on the Packers’ final injury report of the week: running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (concussion.) Each of these players has been dealing with their respective injuries throughout the week of practice leading up to their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, so none of these issues cropped up late.

Jones left last week’s game against the Chicago Bears prematurely when he pulled his hamstring on a touchdown catch-and-run. He hasn’t practiced at all this week, but LaFleur said earlier in the week that they were going to give him until game time to rule him in or out against Atlanta.

Watson, like Jones, is also dealing with a hamstring. Watson’s injury occurred during the week between the preseason finale and the regular season opener. Friday marked the first time during the regular season that Watson has been on the field, even in a limited capacity, in practice.

LaFleur claims that there are no setbacks to Bakhtiari’s knee, stating that “he’ll probably be questionable all year” due to the “nature of the beast” of the blindside tackle’s recovery process. It’s worth noting here that Sunday’s game is on turf, a surface that has given Bakhtiari some problems. The only other time since his 2020 injury that Bakhtiari has even attempted to play on turf after successfully playing a football game the week prior led to him leaving the action at halftime (Detroit, 2022.)

According to LaFleur, Walker has not been cleared from concussion protocol, which means there would need to be ongoing tests leading up to the game in Atlanta for the inside linebacker to suit up for a starter. If Walker isn’t ready to go, it’s expected that Isaiah McDuffie will be his injury replacement.

On the Falcons’ side of the injury report, starting off-ball linebacker Troy Anderson was officially ruled out on Friday with a concussion. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who missed Week 1 with a foot injury, is listed as questionable for the game. Okudah is the preferred starting cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell.