Packers vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers will make just their second trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Packers were the first regular-season opponents for the Falcons in their new stadium back in 2017, but they have not made a return trip in the six years since that game. That contest came just a few months after the Packers were the Falcons’ final opponents in their old stadium, the Georgia Dome, as the two teams met in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

The 2017 and 2023 Packers bear little resemblance to one another, however, and the same goes for the Falcons. Gone are longtime quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan, replaced by Jordan Love and Desmond Ridder. Only three players on the current Packers roster were on the team in 2017 — David Bakhtiari, Kenny Clark, and Aaron Jones — while a fourth, De’Vondre Campbell, suited up for the Falcons in that prior meeting.

In this year’s meeting, both teams come in with 1-0 records after beating unimpressive divisional opponents last week by at least two touchdowns. The Packers beat up on the Chicago Bears 38-20, while Atlanta ran all over the Carolina Panthers en route to a 24-10 victory. Which of these teams will improve to 2-0 on the season this Sunday? Tune in to find out.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (1-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

WHERE?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

WHEN?

Sunday, September 17, 2023

1:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 Noon Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TV Broadcast Map (Packers-Falcons shown in yellow)

Online Streaming

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YoutubeTV

In-market: NFL+, FOX Sports app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 135 or 384

WHAT ELSE?

Point spread: Falcons favored by 1.5 points

Over/under total: 40.5

Last Meeting

Week 4 2020: @Packers 30, Falcons 16

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 17-14

Playoffs: Tied 2-2