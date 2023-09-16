Week 2 NFL Picks: Packers are narrow underdogs for second straight week

When initial odds were released for the Green Bay Packers’ week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, they put Matt LaFleur’s team as narrow favorites, with the line being about a point in their favor. However, as the week has gone on and more injury reports have rolled in, the spread is moving in the opposite direction.

Now as of Saturday, the Falcons are actually favored, holding a 1.5-point edge according to DraftKings sportsbook. That is the same spread that the Packers faced last week, when they went into Chicago as 1.5-point underdogs to the Bears and emerged with a 38-20 blowout victory.

Surely the Packers will be looking for more of the same this Sunday in Atlanta, but the Falcons appear poised to offer stiffer competition than the Bears did last week. Atlanta’s running game and offensive line are stronger than Chicago’s, and that is one area where the Packers have struggled in recent years defensively. Similarly, The Falcons’ defense put up an excellent, creative performance in their opener and should provide Jordan Love and Green Bay’s young offense with a tougher test, particularly if Christian Watson and/or Aaron Jones are limited.

But the same questions swirl around the Falcons and Packers alike: what does week one mean against a bad team? Atlanta’s 24-10 win came over the Carolina Panthers and a rookie quarterback, Bryce Young. The Packers should prove to be a stronger test for the Falcons this week, and vice versa.

Here are APC’s picks for Packers-Falcons and the other games going on around the NFL this week!