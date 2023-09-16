NFL Reacts Reulsts: Packers fans are confident in team’s direction

We have six new instant-reaction polls for you this week, based on the opening weekend of regular season action. Two of them are national results, where the Green Bay Packers seem to be building some momentum. As a reminder, you can sign up here if you’d like to have these weekly surveys emailed to you.

The national audience has quickly changed its tune on this Green Bay Packers team. Last week, the Chicago Bears were picked to beat the Packers, based on the national survey. Now, the Packers are the most popular selection as the “legit contender” out of the “surprise” 1-0 squads. Green Bay was also picked to beat the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday by the national audience.

Packers fans are riding high after their rock-solid win against the Bears. Only two percent of Packers fans aren’t confident in the direction the team is trending toward. If you were part of that two percent, let us know in the comments why you aren’t confident in the team.

Generally, fans seem to be impressed with what quarterback Jordan Love was able to do on the field against Chicago. Love currently leads the NFL in passer rating, though, there was some meat left on the bone on Sunday. Still, only three percent of fans gave Love a C grade or lower for his season-opening effort. At the very least, that’s something to build on.

Packers fans aren’t really buying into the narrative that the Bears beat themselves. 70 percent of fans chose that the Packers “won” the game compared to just two percent who chose that the Bears “lost” the game. 28 percent of respondents did say that the result of the game was some sort of a mix between the two.

This is one of the more interesting questions entering the second week of the regular season. RB2 AJ Dillon struggled last Sunday, while starter Aaron Jones was ripping off long runs left and right. With Jones potentially missing this upcoming game with a hamstring injury, some are beginning to wonder if Dillon really is the team’s second-best option at running back.

A little over half of you believe that both Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor, the other two running backs on the roster, should get an opportunity to push Dillon on the depth chart. About a quarter of you think it’s Dillon job, and 19 percent of you think that one of Wilson or Taylor should get an opportunity — with Wilson being the clear favorite.

