This afternoon, the 1-0 Green Bay Packers look to improve their record to 2-0 with back-to-back road victories to start the 2023 regular season. Standing in their way are the Atlanta Falcons, who are 1-0 as well after similarly beating an unimpressive team in week one.

These two teams face comparable questions about their quality as a result. Green Bay beat a listless Chicago Bears team 38-20 in week one, while the Falcons earned a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young. One area where the two teams were very different, however, is on the offensive line; the Packers’ line held up tremendously well in pass protection, while Atlanta struggled to keep Desmond Ridder upright against the Panthers’ top defensive linemen.

Surely, the Packers would love to return to Lambeau Field next week for their home opener with a 2-0 record. Join us throughout the game today as we find out if they area able to do just that.