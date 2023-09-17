 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule and Open Discussion Thread

A Divisional playoff rematch in the early games headlines today’s schedule.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Week two of the NFL season is here, and on this fine Sunday there are a number of intriguing matchups on the schedule across all time slots. Green Bay Packers fans will be spending the early window watching their team take on the Atlanta Falcons, but arguably the most intriguing matchup from a national perspective will kick off opposite them.

In that same noon Central time slot, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of the Divisional Playoff game from last year. In that contest, Patrick Mahomes was injured and missed some time, then came back later on to help push the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory on their way to another Super Bowl title. Still, the Jaguars appear to be an up-and-coming franchise, and this game is an opportunity for them to stake a claim to being one of the better teams in the AFC with a victory.

The late afternoon slate was supposed to feature some nostalgia, as the New York Jets are playing at the Dallas Cowboys. However, an Aaron Rodgers visit to play against his old head coach, Mike McCarthy, will not happen after the 39-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles tendon last Monday night. Rodgers is out for the season, meaning that the Jets will start Zach Wilson instead in a game that will be on most televisions across the country, with the exception of Broncos country and the broader DC area, which will get Broncos-Commanders.

Finally, Sunday Night Football features another divisional rivalry, as the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s offense scored the most points of any team in week one — the Packers and Cowboys scored more overall, but benefited from some non-offensive touchdowns — so Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him to slow down Tua Tagavailoa and company.

Join us all day long for a full day of football!

NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions Ford Field Detroit, MI 12:00 PM FOX
Chicago Bears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM FOX
Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12:00 PM CBS
Las Vegas Raiders Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 12:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Los Angeles Chargers Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM CBS
New York Giants Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 3:05 PM FOX
San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM FOX
New York Jets Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 3:25 PM CBS
Washington Commanders Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:25 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 7:20 PM NBC

