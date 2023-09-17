NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule and Open Discussion Thread

Week two of the NFL season is here, and on this fine Sunday there are a number of intriguing matchups on the schedule across all time slots. Green Bay Packers fans will be spending the early window watching their team take on the Atlanta Falcons, but arguably the most intriguing matchup from a national perspective will kick off opposite them.

In that same noon Central time slot, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of the Divisional Playoff game from last year. In that contest, Patrick Mahomes was injured and missed some time, then came back later on to help push the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory on their way to another Super Bowl title. Still, the Jaguars appear to be an up-and-coming franchise, and this game is an opportunity for them to stake a claim to being one of the better teams in the AFC with a victory.

The late afternoon slate was supposed to feature some nostalgia, as the New York Jets are playing at the Dallas Cowboys. However, an Aaron Rodgers visit to play against his old head coach, Mike McCarthy, will not happen after the 39-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles tendon last Monday night. Rodgers is out for the season, meaning that the Jets will start Zach Wilson instead in a game that will be on most televisions across the country, with the exception of Broncos country and the broader DC area, which will get Broncos-Commanders.

Finally, Sunday Night Football features another divisional rivalry, as the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s offense scored the most points of any team in week one — the Packers and Cowboys scored more overall, but benefited from some non-offensive touchdowns — so Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him to slow down Tua Tagavailoa and company.

Join us all day long for a full day of football!