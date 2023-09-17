RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson to miss Falcons game

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers will be out two stars on the offensive side of the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. In two separate tweets on Saturday, Schefter claimed that both running back Aaron Jones and receiver Christian Watson are not expected to suit up in Atlanta on Sunday. In the final injury report of the week, the Packers had officially called Jones and Watson “questionable” — along with two other starters in inside linebacker Quay Walker and left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Jones was pulled out of the season opener against the Chicago Bears when he injured his hamstring on a catch-and-run touchdown. The back hasn’t been able to participate in practice since the injury. Watson, meanwhile, missed Week 1 action with his own hamstring injury, but he finally returned to practice — in a limited fashion — on Friday.

With Jones out, the assumption is that backup running backs Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson will be active against the Falcons. Taylor was called up from the practice squad in Week 1 and has also been elevated this week. Last week, Wilson — a preseason star — was a healthy scratch, but now the math at the position has changed. The majority of touches out of the backfield, though, should go to AJ Dillon.

Watson will be replaced by a combination of Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Samori Toure, the players who stepped up in place of the speed receiver last week. The Packers also used full-speed motion to help get their receivers open without Watson taking the top off the defense. Expect that to continue.