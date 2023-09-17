Packers vs. Falcons inactives: David Bakhtiari out in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers will be out three offensive starters today in Atlanta. The team officially announced that running back Aaron Jones, receiver Christian Watson and left tackle David Bakhtiari will all miss the game.

Jones and Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries, which made their participation in Week 2 unlikely. Late on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that both of those skill players would be held out versus the Falcons.

The surprise here is that Bakhtiari, who started last week and played all of the snaps with the first-team offense, is not going to suit up for this one. Many are speculating that the fact that Atlanta has a turf surface impacted this decision. Since his ACL tear in 2020, Bakhtiari has only played one full game on a turf field: Week 8 in Buffalo last year, after not playing against Washington the week prior.

In place of Bakhtiari, the expected starting left tackle today is assumed to be Rasheed Walker, who is the team’s third tackle. Last week, Walker got a few reps at tight end in specialized packages.

With the additions of Bakhtiari and Jones on the inactives list, running back Emanuel Wilson and guard Sean Rhyan will make their 2023 debuts in Week 2. The other four inactive players are healthy scratches and also were inactive in Week 1.

Full Inactives

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

LT David Bakhtiari (unknown)

T Caleb Jones

OLB Brenton Cox Jr.

SAF Anthony Johnson Jr.

SAF Zayne Anderson

The Falcons will be out two key names this week: linebacker Troy Anderson and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Anderson is missing action due to a concussion and is a preferred starter in Atlanta’s lineup. Okudah is dealing with a foot injury that cost him playing time in Week 1, but was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week on Friday. Like Anderson, Okudah is another preferred starter on Atlanta’s defense.