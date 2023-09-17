Filed under: SUUUUUUUUUL: Rasul Douglas gets the pick! By sammwichh Sep 17, 2023, 12:16pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: SUUUUUUUUUL: Rasul Douglas gets the pick! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Kenny Clark and Rasul Douglas team up for the pick! @RasulEra : #GBvsATL on FOX : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/dNwHVOohSB— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023 More From Acme Packing Company REED IT AND WEEP: Jayden Reed finds the endzone for a second time! TOUCHDOWN: Dontayvion Wicks is here and he’s perfect! WELCOME TO THE NFL: Jayden Reed scores his first career TD Packers vs. Falcons, Week 2 Game Thread Packers vs. Falcons inactives: David Bakhtiari out in Week 2 NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule and Open Discussion Thread Loading comments...
