Week 3 Opening Odds: Packers are 2-point favorites vs Saints

According to DraftKings, the Green Bay Packers will be two-point favorites this week when they host the New Orleans Saints in their home opener of the 2023 regular season. Previously, the Packers were underdogs against the Bears and bounced between being a short favorite to a short dog against the Falcons last week.

So far, the Packers are 1-1 against the spread, to match their straight-up record, unless you were able to pick Green Bay up when they were underdogs later in Week 2.

The focus this week, leading up to the Packers’ matchup against the Saints, will be the health of the team. Starters Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) and David Bakhtiari (knee) all missed the second game of the season. Starting left guard Elgton Jenkins (MCL) and first-round rookie Lukas Van Ness (elbow) also left the game with injury. Keep an eye on these players, as their Week 3 statuses are all up in the air.

DK lists the Packers with a -125 moneyline, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay wins this game around 56 percent of the time. Currently, first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love is leading the entire NFL in passer rating, just as he did after Week 1. Through two games, Love has completed 29-of-52 balls for 396 passing yards and six passing touchdowns — good for a 118.8 passer rating. Hopefully, that production from Love will be enough to make up for the Packers’ run defense, which couldn’t get the Falcons off the field in Week 2.