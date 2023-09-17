The Repack: Packers collapse in 4th quarter, Falcons win 25-24

After entering the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead, the Green Bay Packers watched a potential win slip away from them in the final 15 minutes of their game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ultimately, the Packers were unable to keep the Falcons offense off the field, as Atlanta racked up 45 carries and 211 yards on the ground on Sunday.

Following the game, head coach Matt LaFleur refused to answer questions about tackle David Bakhtiari, who was unable to suit up for the Week 2 matchup, and was visibly frustrated about the run defense. We’ll have to see if defensive coordinator Joe Barry will make adjustments in the ground game next week, or if the Packers have simply accepted the flaws on their defensive line and safety room this season.

Tune into this episode of The Repack, as Acme packing Company’s own Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda break down this game from all angles: the good, the bad and the ugly.

Timestamps

0:00 Dumb game!

1:30: Offensive vibe checks

26:00: Defensive vibe checks

40:50: Special teams vibe checks

