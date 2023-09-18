Monday Night Football, Week 2: Picks & game details for Saints-Panthers & Browns-Steelers

This evening, NFL fans get an odd surprise: a week two Monday Night Football doubleheader. Tonight’s games are a pair of divisional matchups, with one coming out of the NFC South and the other in the AFC North.

The early game will feature the Green Bay Packers’ next opponents, the New Orleans Saints, who are on the road playing the Carolina Panthers. The Saints will have a short week before they come to Lambeau Field next Sunday for the Packers’ home opener, but they are trying to reach 2-0 and tie the Falcons and Buccaneers for the early division lead.

In the later game, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off with the two teams moving in opposite directions last week. Cleveland stomped the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-3 drubbing while the Steelers got off to an 0-1 start after getting blown out 30-7 by the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Will the Saints or Browns get to 2-0 on the young season, or will one of the home teams pull off a minor upset? Check out our picks below and tune in this evening to find out!

Game 1

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Kickoff time: 7:15 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Game 2

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff time: 8:15 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV Channel: ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

APC Staff Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook