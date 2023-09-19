Packers brought in 6 for workouts on Monday

The Green Bay Packers apparently brought in six players in for workouts on Monday, following their one-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the six players consisted of two running backs (Jerrion Ealy and Ellis Merriweather), one receiver (Thyrick Pitts) and three cornerbacks (Cameron Brown, Delonte Hood and Raschad Wildgoose.)

Jerrion Ealy is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.13 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 632 out of 1632 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/2EDGfCcfFZ #RAS https://t.co/RumDIJdP4W pic.twitter.com/2qiSAZ2I5j — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

Ealy is a smaller, pass-catching back. According to Pro Football Focus, Ealy was the second-ranked pass-catching back in college football during the 2021 season and finished third among running back grades versus man coverage during that season.

Rookie Jerrion Ealy out of the slot pic.twitter.com/Y1k3WGle6n — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2022

As a prep, Ealy was an Under Armor All-American in both football and baseball and was named the MVP of the Under Armor football game. After his college career at Ole Miss, Ealy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Last season, he was suspended for PEDs for six games and was recently waived at cutdowns.

Ellis Merriweather is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 5.49 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 786 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/7K5S66nm2F pic.twitter.com/NrU4UJMRVP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2023

There’s around a 30-pound difference between Ealy and Merriweather, as they each bring something different to the table. Merriweather, the bigger back, does have some pass-catching ability, though, despite his less-than-stellar athleticism scores.

.@UMassFootball RB Ellis Merriweather did a great job showing potential as a receiver this week at @TropicalBowlUSA.



He made a ton of spectacular catches during this periods. pic.twitter.com/MX1jL7dQZ7 — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 20, 2023

What’s interesting about Merriweather is that he spent time with the New Orleans Saints this preseason, the Packers’ next opponent. One has to wonder if he might provide Green Bay with a little intel on his former squad. Since he was released from the Saints’ practice squad this season, Merriweather has had workouts with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Thyrick Pitts is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 402 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HwX5Bit1eM pic.twitter.com/Z6IxGafO4t — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

If there’s a big-body receiver available, they’ll get brought in for a workout with the Packers. At 6’2” and 201 pounds, Pitts fits the mold that Green Bay looks for at the position and has a 4.45-second 40-yard dash to go along with his size.

Thyrick Pitts went beast mode after the catch here. Just wouldn’t go down



pic.twitter.com/vNvDLRDC0d — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 26, 2023

The Delaware product originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, but was claimed off of waivers by the New England Patriots in August.

Brown, the first of three cornerbacks that we’re going to discuss, is a rookie who went undrafted out of Ohio State after running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. In total, he started 15 games for the Buckeyes with eight of them coming in his senior season.

Delonte Hood is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.15 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 550 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/lQPruHdw6P #RAS pic.twitter.com/j6qOGgjuwH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

Hood comes from Peru State, an NAIA (non-NCAA) program in Peru, Nebraska (population: 648.) His 4.42-second 40-yard dash put him on the radar of the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed the Toledo transfer as an undrafted free agent in 2022. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad, Hood signed a futures deal with the Denver Broncos, who waived him at cutdowns.

Rachad Wildgoose was drafted with pick 213 of round 6 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 7.2 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 502 out of 1790 CB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/tvhXxgdKyT #RAS #Bills pic.twitter.com/aoeW3aIkn1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

Wildgoose, a University of Wisconsin product, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2021. Originally making the team’s practice squad, Wildgoose was plucked by the New York Jets, who he would play for during his rookie season. The Jets would them release Wildgoose during cutdowns in 2022, which led to him being claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders. In August, Wildgoose was waived by Washington.

Over the past two seasons, Wildgoose has played in 20 games, including three starts with Washington, totalling 196 defensive snaps and 119 special teams reps.

As of now, the Packers haven’t officially announced the signing of any of the players brought in on Monday.