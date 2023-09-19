Tuesday Cheese Curds: AJ Dillon isn’t getting it done

The Packers did not draft AJ Dillon to be merely another runner. He was supposed to be the back that took their ground game to new heights.

That’s not selective memory, either. That’s literally what Northeast area scout Mike Owen said of Dillon when the Packers took Dillon with the 62nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“He’s going to be a great fit in that room,” Owen said after the Packers picked Dillon. I think he’ll be a great complement to Aaron Jones and Jamaal. He can take this running game to the next level.”

So far Dillon has not done that, and it’d be a better bet to say he never will than to hope for a reversal of what soon will be a four-year trend. Instead of elevating the offense late in the Rodgers era and early in what the Packers hope will be the Love era, Dillon has been one of the worst things you can be: just a guy. Easily replaceable. Unable to deploy his prodigious physical gifts with any kind of consistency.

To be sure, the Packers’ patchwork offensive line played a part in Dillon’s uninspiring Sunday. But Dillon has been uninspiring for a while; over his last 10 games, Dillon has averaged just 3.92 yards per carry. He’s averaged more than four yards per carry in a game just three times in that stretch. Simply put, he’s not getting it done.

And it’s fair to wonder if he ever will.

Film study appears to line up with what everybody saw: Dillon left a lot on the table on Sunday.

