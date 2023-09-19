Week 3 Pack-A-Day Podcast Collab: Notes from Packers-Falcons

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman gathered together again to recap the Green Bay Packers’ most recent effort: their 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Plenty went wrong in the game, which saw the Packers lose a double-digit fourth-quarter lead. While the team only had about 50 percent of their 2023 cap hits on the field by the end of the fourth quarter, there were plenty of opportunities to put the game away.

Defensively, there are debates swirling about whether or not this loss falls solely on defensive coordinator Joe Barry — who is an easy scapegoat — or if the players simply failed to execute.

Mosqueda and Herman touch on these subjects, along with the increasingly weird David Bakhtiari drama, in this episode.

Timestamps

1:10: How are we feeling about the Packers at 1-1?

15:20: Is the defense a scouting or development problem?

29:30: Offense overview

33:30: Rushing offense analysis

40:00: Bakhtiari talk

