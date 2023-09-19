Packers Reacts Survey Week 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Question 1: Are you confident in the direction the team is taking?

After a win last week, Packers fans were riding high. 98 percent of you said that you were confident that the team was heading in the right direction. Now that the season has hit a speed bump, has your tone changed?

Question 2: Do you buy the official story on David Bakhtiari?

Here's all they got out of Matt LaFleur on David Bakhtiari not playing today pic.twitter.com/fqoQ7YOGMB — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) September 17, 2023

There’s something very odd going on with the David Bakhtiari situation, as the left tackle has been vocal about wanting to make the NFL switch out turf fields for grass fields. Bakhtiari, surprisingly, missed the second game of the season in Atlanta — on a turf surface — after the Packers attempted to keep him fresh by allowing him to skip the vast majority of practices.

Now, head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t want to answer any hard questions about Bakhtiari. In the two videos above, you can see LaFleur shut down questioning when he realizes where the tone of these conversations is going. That seems like a very weird response to have if you’re really just fielding injury questions about a banged-up player.

Do you believe the “official” story on Bakhtiari?

Question 3: Who is to blame for the Packers’ poor run defense?

Opinions are split about who is to blame for the Falcons’ 200-plus-yard rushing performance last Sunday. Is this more of an execution problem from the players or a schematic problem from defensive coordinator Joe Barry?

Barry is the low-hanging fruit here, but there were plenty of times were players were put in the right positions last weekend.

