The Packers worked out a QB and RB on Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers brought in six players for workouts, but the team has not signed a single one of those players as of Tuesday night. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Packers continued their quest for a roster addition today by bringing in quarterback Holton Ahlers and running back Aaron Shampklin for looks.

Ahlers was a late riser in the draft process, earning MVP honors at both the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, lower-level college all-star games. At East Carolina, Ahlers started a total of 50 games, with the help of the extra season of eligibility due to the Covid year, throwing for 97 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his Pirates career.

As an undrafted free agent rookie, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in May. Waived at cutdowns, Ahlers originally signed with the team’s practice squad before being released two weeks later. The lefty was 16-of-27 for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the preseason this summer.

Shampklin is an interesting prospect who was actually a two-time First-Team All-Ivy League running back for Harvard during his college days. He was on the rosters of the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before a stint in the XFL in 2023, where he turned 12 carries into 52 yards. He most recently was a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, where he signed in mid-August before being let go.

Since the regular season has begun, the Packers have worked out, 12 total players — which has led to just one signing in guard Michael Jordan. Out of those 12 players, four were cornerbacks, three were offensive linemen (including Jordan), three were running backs, one was a quarterback and one was a receiver. Based on Green Bay’s actions, it appears that they’re looking at the cornerback and running back market closely, which just so happens to be the positions that they’ve called up from the practice squad for gameday elevations through the first two weeks of the season.