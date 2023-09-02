College Football Week 1 Schedule: Deion Sanders takes on TCU

You can argue that outside of NIL and conference realignment, the biggest story this offseason in college football has been the new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” turned around Jackson State with an aggressive transfer and recruiting strategy that saw the HBCU finish with a 23-3 record in his final two years with the Tigers after inheriting a 4-8 program.

Now, Sanders has the opportunity to prove that he belongs at the FBS level as Colorado heads to TCU — a program that interviewed Sanders for their head coaching job before they settled on Sonny Dykes last offseason. This new look Colorado program essentially portaled every roster spot on the team, something we’ve never seen before in major college football. The flash of Sanders’ coaching has never really faced adversity on the field, so it will be interesting to see if the Buffaloes can take down the Horned Frogs — the reigning national title game participant — or if Prime will finally have to deal with a public setback.

There aren’t too many quality top-25 matchups on the opening full-slate of college football this Saturday, as this week is something of a warmup for the quality Week 2 schedule coming up. In total, only 15 top-25 programs will face off against other FBS programs today, including Virginia-Tennessee, Ohio State-Indiana, Boise State-Washington, West Virginia-Penn State and North Carolina-South Carolina.

CFB Week 1 Schedule Away Home TIME TV Away Home TIME TV East Carolina Michigan 11:00 AM Peacock Virginia Tennessee 11:00 AM ABC Colorado TCU 11:00 AM FOX Arkansas State Oklahoma 11:00 AM ESPN Utah State Iowa 11:00 AM FS1 Ohio State Indiana 2:30 PM CBS Boise State Washington 2:30 PM ABC Rice Texas 2:30 PM FOX Buffalo Wisconsin 2:30 PM FS1 Nevada USC 5:30 PM PAC12 New Mexico Texas A&M 6:00 PM ESPN Middle Tennessee Alabama 6:30 PM SEC Network West Virginia Penn State 6:30 PM NBC North Carolina South Carolina 6:30 PM ABC South Alabama Tulane 7:00 PM ESPN U

If you want to check out the top college safeties in this upcoming draft class, considering the Green Bay Packers’ lack of star power at the position, here is how the consensus draft board currently ranks the position:

#15: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

#26: Kamren Kinchens, Miami (played earlier this week)

#38: Calen Bullock, USC

#46: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

#50: Javon Bullard, Georgia

#60: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (played earlier this week)

#68: Cole Bishop, Utah (played earlier this week)

#70: James Williams, Miami (played earlier this week)

#96: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Drop your thoughts on today’s action in the comment section below. Don’t forget: LSU and Florida State will be facing off on Sunday, too, which is the premier game of this opening weekend.