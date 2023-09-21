The Green Bay Packers’ offense will get its biggest test of the young 2023 season on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints. Over the last several years, the Saints have fielded an excellent defense, and the same remains true to start this year’s regular season.

New Orleans is on a remarkable run in terms of points allowed, dating back to the middle of 2022, thanks in large part to an especially aggressive approach. If the Packers can find a way to get into the 20s this week, they should have a great chance to win this game and it will be a feather in Matt LaFleur’s and Jordan Love’s caps.

One factor that would help the chances of them doing so is if David Bakhtiari can play on Sunday. He missed last week’s game in Atlanta, and amid widespread speculation that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf was the reason why, he spoke out about his knee and his absence on Wednesday.

Check out Bakhtiari’s comments and much more in today’s curds!

Packers prepping for major challenge from stingy Saints defense | Packers.com

The Saints' defense hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points on them since week 9 of last season, so the Packers will have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

Saints aggressive and physical defense will challenge Packers young offense | Packers Wire

How have the Saints done it? They have veteran leaders at all three levels of the defense, but they also are very aggressive, both in terms of the scheme and individual play styles.

Packers' David Bakhtiari says Week 2 absence due to injury, not turf - ESPN

Bakhtiari spoke to the media at length on Wednesday to try to explain his absence from last week, saying that his being inactive was entirely due to issues with his knee rather than any hesitation about playing on a turf field.

Packers’ David Bakhtiari clears the air on his knee injury and brother’s tweet - The Athletic ($)

Bakhtiari delivered an emphatic message, saying that if he can play physically, he will play, regardless of the surface. Meanwhile, his brother Eric decided to rile people up on Twitter, but David said he didn't care.

Packers QB Jordan Love Taking Aggressive Approach - Sports Illustrated

Love has been taking some big chances down the field already this season, more than most young quarterbacks do, and so far it has been paying off.

