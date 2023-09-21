Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 2 loss to the Falcons

The Packers’ visit to Atlanta ended in disappointment on Sunday, as they were handed their first notch in the loss column, ruining Jordan Love’s bid at a 17-0 season. Love and the Packers offense came into this one down their top two weapons and David Bakhtiari, who was a scratch late in the week due to knee soreness. From there, things continued to unravel on the injury front. After losing Elgton Jenkins right before half with an MCL sprain, Lukas Van Ness suffered an elbow injury that prevented his return. A commanding third quarter put the Packers out in front 24-12, a lead that seemed insurmountable for the Falcons’ vertically challenged passing game. Unfortunately, a disastrous 10-minute stretch in the fourth quarter presented the Packers with their first test of the season, and things didn’t go well. Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage were flat-out bad as Atlanta’s big receiving corps won out with physicality. Rookie phenom Bijan Robinson ripped off chunk after chunk, making every level of the defense look like dog owners trying to catch their pet to take the toy out of its mouth.

The offense didn’t fare much better as the lack of firepower and banged-up offensive line caught up to Jordan Love and company. After a drive made successful by a Tre Flowers defensive pass interference in the 3rd quarter, two three-and-outs and a turnover on downs marred by rookie mistakes by, well, rookies. Despite the poor finish, the game contained a few standout moments to highlight. Let’s dive into this week’s top plays.

Rasul Douglas opens the game with an INT

Aaron Rodgers may be gone, but his spirit was alive and well early in this one as the Packers opened up the game reaping the benefits of the pass interference offense to immediately enter Atlanta Falcons territory. From there, a combination of AJ Dillon and penalties stalled the offense, leading to a consequential and strange punt from the 38-yard line. Despite playing in a climate-controlled dome, the Packers opted not to try a field goal.

Atlanta’s ensuing drive looked to be off to a strong start with sixteen yards in two plays. On the next play, Rasul Douglas had the honor of catching Desmond Ridder’s first career interception, but the credit here goes to Kenny Clark. The big man in the middle welcomed rookie Matthew Bergeron to the league with a bull rush that brought him face-to-face with Ridder, and Douglas cleaned up the duck that was thrown.

Jordan Love’s 3rd and long run fires up the offense

The Packers failed to capitalize on the turnover with a second three and out, handing momentum back to the Falcons who happily seized the opportunity with a long drive down to Green Bay’s goal line. Two incomplete passes and a Bijan Robinson stuff courtesy of Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton later, Matthew Bergeron’s bad day continued with a false start that forced the Falcons to kick a field goal from the 6-yard line.

The Packers woke up down 3-0 and put together an 11-play drive highlighted by a massive 3rd and 10 scramble by Jordan Love. Feeling the pressure from Kaden Elliss on his blindside and Grady Jarrett to his right, Love found an opening and scampered for 24 yards, opting not to slide because he thought the team “needed some juice.” Trash talk ensued and Love followed up four plays later with a touch pass to Jayden Reed for his first NFL TD.

Dontayvion Wicks scores the YAC TD

Do your dance, Dontayvion Wicks



32-yard TD throw from Jordan Love



As the youngest team in the league, the Packers are sure to have a new breakout rookie or sophomore most weeks, and against the Falcons, Dontayvion Wicks got his chance. The injury to Christian Watson created an opportunity for Wicks the past 2 weeks and he did his part to prove he’s a piece worth watching this year. A 75-yard Falcons drive before halftime closed the Packers lead to just one point, and a statement drive was needed to open the second half. After a Falcons three and out, Love went to work with great field position. On 1st down from the Falcons’ 32-yard line, Wicks motioned across the formation to manipulate Tre Flowers, and Love delivered a strike off of play action over the middle. Wicks then showed off some wiggle, escaping the tackle and taking the pass in for a 32-yard score.

The Packers didn’t have much to celebrate after Wicks’ first NFL touchdown, as the offense scored just seven more points and was shut out in the fourth quarter en route to a 25-24 loss. With Christian Watson entering the fold again for the home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints, the young Packers have a chance for redemption against the NFC South.

