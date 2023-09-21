Thursday Night Football, Week 3: Picks and game info for Giants vs. 49ers

Historically, Thursday Night Football games have been ugly affairs. This week’s matchup looks to be more of the same, at least on paper. The San Francisco 49ers are hosting tonight’s game and are on a roll through two weeks, scoring 30 points while forcing multiple turnovers in each of their first two games.

Heading into the Bay Area today are the New York Giants, a team that will be without at least three starters on offense. Running back Saquon Barkely, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and left guard Ben Bredeson are all out this evening, leaving the Giants perilously thin up front against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

All of that combines to result in the 49ers being huge favorites tonight, with the line set at -10.5 in favor of San Francisco. Will they blow out the Giants as expected or is a shocking upset brewing? Tune in tonight to find out and scroll down to see APC’s picks for tonight’s game.

WHO?

New York Giants (1-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

WHERE?

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California

WHEN?

Thursday, September 21, 2023

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC Game Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook