Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Saints with PFF’s Seth Galina

Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina, a New Orleans Saints fan, stopped by Acme Packing Company this week to preview the upcoming Packers-Saints matchup on Sunday. Galina spoke on the quality of the Saints’ defense, the injury questions the team has coming into the game and the new, flashy receiver that New Orleans has developed.

The biggest question the Saints have in this game is their run game, which will be out Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Jamaal Williams (hamstring). That leaves Kendre Miller, a rookie who missed the first two games of the season with his own hamstring injury, and Tony Jones Jr., a practice squad call-up, as the team’s running backs this week.

On top of that, the Saints’ offensive line, despite having four first-round picks up front, has been struggling to get it going in either the run game or in pass protection. Receiver Rashid Shadheed, though, is the secret to New Orleans’ offense. Tune in this week to hear more about how this game should play out, on both sides of the ball.

Timestamps

0:00: How good are the Saints, really?

7:30: Injury Update

11:45: New Orleans’ offense vs. Green Bay’s defense

33:40 New Orleans’ defense vs. Green Bay’s offense

54:20: SPECIAL TEAMS

50:30: Game picks

