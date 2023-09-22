When the Green Bay Packers take the field on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints, they’ll be seeing an old friend in a regular season game at Lambeau Field for the first time. Taysom Hill has not played a meaningful game in the stadium since joining the Saints, but he’s returning to the place where he started his professional football career.

The Packers signed Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he largely impressed in the preseason that year. However, Mike McCarthy and Ted Thompson took a chance by releasing him, hoping they could sneak him onto the practice squad. Instead, the Saints claimed him on waivers and turned him into a jack-of-all-trades player, one who is now formally considered a tight end but who lines up at running back, wide receiver, and even his original position of quarterback from time to time.

The Saints did play the Packers early in Hill’s rookie season at Lambeau Field, but he was inactive for that game, and the two contests between the teams in the years since have been road games for the Packers. That means that this week’s game will be the first time he plays at Lambeau in a regular season game.

While the Packers’ defense prepares for Hill’s varied usage, they need to figure out a way to get one of their own offensive weapons on track. AJ Dillon has struggled to start this season — there’s no questioning that — and although he acknowledges that he needs to improve in some areas, he says that he still feels like he’s happy with his overall game. Even if Aaron Jones can play on Sunday, Dillon will likely still be called upon to play a major role in the offense, so he’ll need to figure out how to change his recent fortunes to help the Packers earn a victory.

Here’s a look at those stories and much more as we prepare for Sunday’s game.

