Packers vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Green Bay Packers finally return home this week for a two-game homestand, as the team has started the 2023 regular season on the road for each of their first two games. The first opponents they will face at Lambeau Field this season are the New Orleans Saints, who come in at 2-0 on the young season.

New Orleans’ two wins have come by some of the slimmest possible margins, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 16-15 and the Carolina Panthers 20-17 to carry just a +4 point differential into this game. Meanwhile, the Packers lost last week by a one-point margin after blowing out the Chicago Bears 38-20 in week one.

Today’s game will be the most prominently-featured contest in the early set of games on FOX, which means that large swaths of the country will have the game on local television. Of course, for those who are not in a local broadcast area, NFL Sunday Ticket remains an option to watch the game.

Here’s our primer on this big week three matchup.

WHO?

New Orleans Saints (2-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, September 24th, 2023

12:00 Noon Central Time (1:00 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

FOX Early Game Broadcast Map (Packers-Saints in blue)

Online Streaming

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YoutubeTV

In-market: NFL+, FOX Sports app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 109 or 229

WHAT ELSE?

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Over/under total: 42.5

Last Meeting

Week 1 2021: @Saints 38, Packers 3 (game played in Jacksonville due to hurricane)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 17-10-0

Postseason: no playoff games