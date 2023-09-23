Week 3 NFL Picks: Packers are favored for first time in 2023 in home opener vs. Saints

In each of their first two games — both of which took place on the road — the Green Bay Packers were slight underdogs. The spreads for the Packers’ week one game at the Chicago Bears and week two contest against the Atlanta Falcons were both 1.5 points in favor of the home teams, and the Packers covered both with a week one victory and a one-point loss last Sunday.

This week, the roles are reversed. The Packers are at home and are a 1.5-point favorite this week as they host the New Orleans Saints, making this week’s game the first this season that has the Packers favored. The Saints are 2-0 on the year, but have won their games against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers by just three points combined.

However, the Packers may need to reverse an impressive trend by the Saints’ defense to earn a victory and cover on Sunday. New Orleans has not given up more than 20 points in a game since week 9 of 2022, an impressive stretch of ten consecutive games. If Green Bay can cross the 20-point mark — which they did in each of the first two games this season — they should have a solid chance of earning a W on Sunday.

But will they do so? Our writers seem to feel pretty good about those chances. Here are our picks for Packers-Saints and all of the other games taking place in week 3, with odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.